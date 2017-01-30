An Extra Helping of the BPS Road Show Featuring Dave Eggar with Hammerstep

The Blue Plate Special Road Shows continue, as remodeling progresses on our downtown stage. Barley’s Knoxville was the location this week, and Dave Eggar brought his band – along with the dance crew Hammerstep. Dave moves seamlessly between all genres, whether classical, reggae, bluegrass, jazz, pop, or world music. Hammerstep consists of a diverse group of elite performers from a variety of disciplines, including: Irish, Tap, Hip Hop, Martial Arts, Stepping and Capoeira. Here, Hammerstep crew members step out in front of Dave’s band with some B-Boying – a highly demanding dance, both physically and mentally. Discover more about Dave Eggar at http://www.daveeggarmusic.com/ and learn about Hammerstep at http://www.hammerstep.com/

See more live performances and subscribe to our YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/WDVXRadio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *