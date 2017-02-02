An Extra Helping of the BPS Road Show Featuring Dave Eggar with Hammerstep Performing “Believe/Crooked Road”

The Blue Plate Special Road Shows continue, as remodeling progresses on our downtown stage. Barley’s Knoxville was the location this week, and Dave Eggar brought his band – along with the dance crew Hammerstep. Dave moves seamlessly between all genres, whether classical, reggae, bluegrass, jazz, pop, or world music. Hammerstep consists of a diverse group of elite performers from a variety of disciplines, including: Irish, Tap, Hip Hop, Martial Arts, Stepping and Capoeira. The band closed their show by combining two original tunes, “Believe” and “Crooked Road”, and was then joined by Hammerstep for a big finale. Discover more about Dave Eggar at http://www.daveeggarmusic.com/ and learn about Hammerstep at http://www.hammerstep.com/

