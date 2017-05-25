An Extra Helping of the Blue Plate Special featuring Marv Ashby & High Octane Performing “I’m On My Way Back to the Old House”

From Berkeley Springs in the West Virginia Panhandle, Marv Ashby and High Octane came to the Blue Plate Special. They brought their hard-driving mix of traditional and contemporary bluegrass music, which features Marv’s aggressive flatpicking style and straight-ahead vocal arrangements. High Octane is: Doug (Beardie) Moats on bass, Larry Crawford on fiddle, and Jack VanOrden on banjo. After a short fiddle intro (“Fire On The Mountain”) the band picks “I’m On My Way Back To The Old Home”, from their 2014 project, “The Recipe”. To find more info about, and keep up with Marv Ashby and High Octane, visit https://www.reverbnation.com/marvashb…

