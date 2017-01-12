An Extra Helping of the Blue Plate Special Featuring Emi Sunshine Performing “Resting Place”

Emi Sunshine joined us for a rare solo appearance on the Blue Plate Special stage. She told us that she recently wrote this song, Resting Place”, and that it was inspired by the recent fires in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. She was in Pigeon Forge at the time, and was forced to evacuate. After her frightening experience, Emi said she wanted to bring something positive out of the tragedy and give a little hope to those who lost so much from the fires. She tells the whole story at the end of the video. Discover lots more about Emi Sunshine on her website at: http://theemisunshine.com/

