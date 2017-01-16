An Extra Helping of the Blue Plate Road Show featuring The Lonetones Performing “Dumbing It All Down”

East Tennessee’s The Lonetones have been called Americana, Folk Rock, Indie Folk, Folk Pop, Modern Folk, Folkadelic – but are best known for their unique arrangements and strong songwriting. They recently took the stage at the first Blue Plate Special Road Show. The Open Chord Live Music Venue/Café/Music Store/School Of Music in West Knoxville was our gracious host for the first in a series of road shows while the downtown Blue Plate Stage is being remodeled. Husband and wife team Sean McCullough and Steph Gunnoe lead the group, and they will release their newest album “Dumbing It All Down”on February 18th. Joining Sean and Steph on stage are Vince Ilagen on bass and Jamie Cook on drums. Find out lots more about The Lonetones on their website at: http://www.thelonetones.com/ and connect with them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/The-Lonetone…

The WDVX Blue Plate Special is a live performance radio show held at noon, Monday through Saturday, at the WDVX studio inside the Knoxville Visitor's Center.