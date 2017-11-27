East Tennessee’s Own WDVX : Promo Video by Loch & Key Productions

East Tennessee’s Own WDVX : Celebrating twenty years of listener supported, locally produced grassroots radio in East Tennessee. WDVX began broadcasting out of “The Camper” in 1997, and fast-forward two decades, WDVX is now located in the heart of downtown Knoxville, bringing a worldwide community of music lovers “Real Live Music” six days a week at noon on the WDVX Blue Plate Special. WDVX also produces both weekly and monthly radio shows such as Tennessee Shines, Six O’Clock Swerve, Kidstuff Live, First Friday Live, and many other annual community events.
Video produced by Loch & Key Productions