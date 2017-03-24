Camperfest Reunion celebrates the iconic WDVX 14ft Camper Broadcast Studio that started it all in 1997 and the Camperfest Americana Music Festival, which happened from 1998 – 2007. This was WDVX’s annual happening where the station threw a great party that brought listeners and local and national artist from near and far together for a weekend of great music and fellowship.

Help support WDVX during our 20 year anniversary celebration by attending the special Camperfest Reunion May 5-6 at Dumplin Valley Farm in Kodak, TN just 25 minutes from downtown Knoxville.

The original WDVX 14ft Camper Broadcast Studio will be on site to tour.

Featuring the music of:

Darrell Scott

Scott Miller and the Commonwealth

Jill Andrews

Robinella

Jay Clark and the TN Tree Beavers

The Barstool Romeos

Brendon James Wright and the Wrongs

Four Leaf Peat

Eli Fox

…and more to be announced!

EVENT TIMES: Friday, May 5, 2017 Music: 4pm – 11pm (Gates open 3pm)

Saturday, May 6, 2017 Music: 1pm – 11pm (Gates open at Noon)

Pricing Schedule WEEKEND PASS FRIDAY – MAY 5ONE DAY PASS SATURDAY – MAY 6ONE DAY PASS Early Bird: 3/17/17 – 4/14/17 $40.00 ea $22.50 ea $25.00 ea 4/15/17 – 5/4/17 $45.00 ea $25.00 ea $30.00 ea Day of Price: $50.00 ea $30.00 ea $35.00 ea

Above prices are per ticket (plus applicable service fee). Click here to purchase tickets.

Kids: 12 years old and under get in free! (Above prices do not include camping – see below)

Seating: General Admission – (First come, first serve), Festival seating – Bring lawnchairs/blankets (there will be approximately 500 chairs in the covered barn area, but you are welcome to bring your own chair.)

Parking: FREE, On-Site parking

Food & Beverages: Beer, water, and food will be available for purchase. (more food information to come)

PROHIBITED in the Barn and on Festival Lawn: No Coolers, No Pets, No tents/shades structures, wagons or carts, no selfie sticks. No outside food or beverages allowed. No smoking in Barn. No large backpacks/bags. All items subject to search.

CAMPING INFORMATION: On site camping reservations are being made through Dumplin Valley Farm. For information on RV/Tent Camping, go to their webpage, call (865) 397-7942, or email at dumplingrass@comcast.net. (Campers must have purchased Camperfest Tickets for Festival admission.)

Stay tuned for additional details and line-up info. Mark your calendars now to join us at Camperfest!

Location & Directions:

Dumplin Valley Road

525 East Dumplin Valley Rd.

Kodak, TN 37764

DO NOT USE GPS to Dumplin Valley. Located just off I-40 Exit 407 on the North side of the interstate. East Dumplin Valley is the first road on the right past the interstate (it runs in front of McDonald's & Cracker Barrel – if you pass the Smokies Stadium you went too far). Travel 1 1/2 miles east on E. Dumplin Valley Farm on the left. If you are traveling west on I-40 your GPS might route you onto the wrong exit. Exit 407 is approximately 22 miles east of downtown Knoxville.