Bullet Backstory with Kim Richey

Kim Richey is joining us on First Friday Live with host Nelson Gullett on September 2nd at 7 p.m. This event is free to the public and will be held at the Knoxville Visitor’s Center. In the meantime, enjoy this Bullet Backstory from Kim herself. She was gracious enough to answer our questions for this regular feature on the WDVX blog.
Take it away Kim!
- Biggest musical influences? Joni Mitchell. I think at one point, I knew every song from every album. There were two music books I had in college that showed all of her weird tunings. They’re long gone but, I keep an occasional eye out on eBay to see if I can find them. No luck yet. She made me really think about lyrics. Jackson Browne, Tom Petty (genius) and most definitely Steve Earl are up there as well!
- What made you decide to pursue music as a career? I always loved singing but, never imagined I could have a career singing and writing songs. My plan was to be a teacher. Bill Lloyd (Foster and Lloyd) let me sing in his college folk/rock band. He kept after me to come to Nashville. I didn’t know much about country music. It was Steve Earl, K.D. Lang, Dwight Yokam and others during “the great credibility scare” of the late 80’s that got me. That was some of the best music I had ever heard – especially Steve Earl. You know, I think Bill Lloyd gave me a cassette of Steve Earl’s first album. So……..it’s all Bill Lloyd’s fault.
- What advice do you have for young musicians who are trying to hone their craft? Leave your house. Meet and play with other musicians.
- What’s your favorite thing to do in Knoxville? Truly, I don’t get to Knoxville all that often. I’m going to bring my bike with me this trip and do some riding and site seeing. Any suggestions?
- If you could work with any musician (living or deceased) who would it be and why? I would love to work with David Hidalgo and if I could go back in time, Lowel George – two of my most favorite singers and musicians.
- Anything else you would like to share? Favorite WDVX memory, etc? I had a fun twitter conversation one night when you all were playing Ryan Adams’ “Heartbreaker” album. That’s my favorite album of his.
2 thoughts on “Bullet Backstory with Kim Richey”
Tell Kim that there are 2 organized biking events in Knoxville this weekend. The Barley’s Autumn Classic on Sept 3 at 8am from Barley’s (30, 50 or 60 miles) and the Knoxville Brew Cycle fundraiser for MS on Sept 3 from Balter Beer Works at 3pm (6 mile fun ride and brewery tour).
drive out to the Old Riverdale Elementary School, park your car and ride out Kodak Rd. along the French Broad River to Seven Islands Birding Park, approx. 15 mile round trip.