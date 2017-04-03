Eli Fox will be joining us for the Camperfest Reunion! Camperfest Reunion celebrates the iconic WDVX 14ft Camper Broadcast Studio that started it all in 1997 and the Camperfest Americana Music Festival, which happened from 1998 – 2007. This was WDVX’s annual happening where the station threw a great party that brought listeners and local and national artist from near and far together for a weekend of great music and fellowship.
Help support WDVX during our 20 year anniversary celebration by attending the special Camperfest Reunion May 5-6 at Dumplin Valley Farm in Kodak, TN just 25 minutes from downtown Knoxville. In the meantime, enjoy this Bullet Backstory featuring Eli Fox! He was gracious enough to answer our questions for this regular feature on the WDVX blog.
- Biggest musical influences?Old Crow Medicine Show, Woody Guthrie, John Prine, Bob Dylan, and John Hartford
- What made you decide to pursue music as a career? I just enjoy making music. It’s one of my favorite things to do. I feel that now as a songwriter, I really need to share my songs. I feel almost obligated to because they may have an impact on someone just like other artists have had on me. It’s my way of having an impact on something and who knows, maybe my words and melodies will mean something particularly special to someone.
- What advice do you have for young musicians who are trying to hone their craft? I’m still honing my craft, so it’s hard to give too much advice. It’s really something you have to be passionate about. I write and perform music because it really means something to me and maybe it can evoke something in someone else. I really get a thrill out of it. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t play or perform. I don’t perform to get attention from anyone, in fact I would rather stay under the radar. I perform because I would like to share my songs and because I feel they can be interpreted in many ways, meaning something different to each individual that hears and experiences them.
- What’s your favorite thing to do in Knoxville? Right now, that would be fishing. It lets me spend time in the outdoors and puts me in a different headspace. Fishing really relaxes me and takes things off my mind, while also helping me to think about those things differently. I’m fortunate and grateful to live in in an area like this with so many great outdoor activities available. Especially right now in the spring when the weather’s nice. All I want to do now is to be outside catching some nice bass.
- If you could work with any musician (living or deceased) who would it be and why? This is a tough one. It’s hard to narrow it down to one, but I would have to say John Hartford. Unfortunately he passed away when I was only two years old so I never got to see him play live. He had such a great music mind and was an outside thinker. He was creative in such a progressive way, while crossing many boundaries musically. Other than that, he also had great melodies and outstanding lyrical creativity as well as uniqueness. No one quite did it like John and that’s why his music is so appealing, other than the fact that it’s just plain good music in my opinion. The man was an extreme music mind that I am truly grateful for. I’m so glad that he decided to share his creations and I feel that any musician in any genre or style could definitely learn something from John. He’s one of the best.
- Anything else you would like to share? Favorite WDVX memory, etc? I think it’s kind of funny that I got into music in the first place. I always got into trouble at school for not singing in music class and at one point was even failing band class. It wasn’t until I started playing the banjo and discovered WDVX’s eclectic variety that playing music really appealed to me. I’m so thankful that it did though because there’s nothing else I’d rather be so involved with. I can’t thank WDVX enough for all that they do in this community and for the great music that they share and inspire others to create. WDVX has been a very important part of my musical identity and helped me grow into the music appreciator and fan that I am today.