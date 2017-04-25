Help support WDVX during our 20 year anniversary celebration by attending the special Camperfest Reunion May 5-6 at Dumplin Valley Farm in Kodak, TN just 25 minutes from downtown Knoxville. Click here for more information and to purchase both day passes and weekend passes . In the meantime, enjoy this Bullet Backstory featuring Chad Beauchaine of Four Leaf Peat ! He was gracious enough to answer our questions for this regular feature on the WDVX blog.

Biggest musical influences? Tommy Peoples, Tony DeMarco and Liz Knowles. Tommy is always on top of my play list and Tony and Liz are two American/Irish fiddlers that have made a huge impact in the genre. Tony’s playing is just so unique and he pulled from the pure drop traditional music in New York but also, Bluegrass, Jazz and Old Time. Liz is a big influence to me because she is one of the few to transition successfully from classical to traditional music. She is able to utilize all of her training but found a way to have her own voice as a traditional Irish fiddler. Happy to be able to call Tony and Liz good friends as well.

What made you decide to pursue music as a career? Well, I keep the lights on with a business outside of music, with that said, music is way more than a hobby. I hate it when people ask “what do you do?” expecting to hear about your job. Happy to say I have a nice balance. I enjoy my career but music is also part of my fabric and something I work on everyday. I never consciously decided to keep pursuing music…..I just couldn’t stop.

What advice do you have for young musicians who are trying to hone their craft? Stay in motion, always listen to good music, play with good musicians whenever possible and always find that woodshed time. Also, be true to yourself and the music that you relate to and love, that makes the hard work easier.

What’s your favorite thing to do in Knoxville? Patio Beers with the many friends I am so fortunate and thankful to have, is hard to beat.

If you could work with any musician (living or deceased) who would it be and why? Andy McGann – He carried on and really helped establish the New York Sligo style of Irish music and despite his status as one of the best and most respected fiddlers of his time, could still be found at the Pub for his favorite weekly session with friends. His recordings are great, but there is nothing like hearing a great musician live….as you well know.

Anything else you would like to share? Favorite WDVX memory, etc? Me and the boys with Four Leaf Peat are always thankful to have WDVX in our backyard and appreciate the support we’ve received from the station over the years from plugging shows to the Tune Junkie Weekend or just letting us have a few tunes on the Blue Plate Special. It’s been great watching the station grow and thrive and help build what has become a flourishing music scene in Knoxville.