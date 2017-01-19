The Blue Plate Special Road Show Schedule

The WDVX Blue Plate Special is going on the road this winter due to remodeling at our Knoxville Visitor Center location. Come out for a heapin’ helping of real live music during the Blue Plate Road Show! Check out some of the shows you can catch while we are on the road:

1/20 – At Pellissippi State Community College with Hardin Valley Thunder

1/27 – At Barley’s Knoxville with Dave Eggar with Hammerstep dance ensemble and Kelle Jolly

2/3 – At  The Grove Theater in Oak Ridge with The Tune Junkies and more.

2/17 – At Clayton Center for The Arts in Maryville with Pistol Creek Catch of the Day along with Jay Clark & The Tennessee Tree Beavers  

 

 

