An Extra Helping of the BPS Road Show Featuring Ben Maney performing “Lonely Mountain”

The Blue Plate Special Road Show traveled to The Knoxville Museum Of Art for the fifth “to go” version while our downtown stage nears remodeling completion. On stage was Knoxville’s own Ben Maney, an eclectic pianist well known to audiences as a soloist, as well as from collaborations with other bands. He’s also a piano instructor at Community School of the Arts. It was just Ben and his piano this time, and he treated us to one of his original tunes, “Lonely Mountain”. Be sure and see Ben with his current musical partner, vocalist Yasameen Hoffman-Shahin. They performed at last year’s Big Ears kickoff party, and with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra at Ijams Nature Center’s annual Symphony in the Park fundraiser. You can connect with Ben and Yasameen on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?…

See more live performances and subscribe to our YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/WDVXRadio