An Extra Helping of the Blue Plate Special : Paul Lee Kupfer “I Saw Your Face In The Moon”

Paul Lee Kupfer took time from his busy touring schedule to stop by the Blue Plate Special and share some tunes. Paul is a West Virginia native, and he lived in Pennsylvania, California, and Montana before settling in Knoxville. When he’s not on the road as a solo singer-songwriter, Paul is a member of The Bus Driver Tour, as well as part of Ian Thomas & Band Of Drifters. Paul has recently released a new solo album, “Where the Wind Goes” (9/16). In this video, Paul ended his Blue Plate set by recruiting the members of Barefoot Sanctuary to help out on the Mac Wiseman tune, “I Saw Your Face In The Moon”. Learn lots more about Paul Lee Kupfer on his website at: http://paulleekupfer.com/

