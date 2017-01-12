An Extra Helping of the Blue Plate Special : Barefoot Sanctuary “All Creatures Of Our God And King”

Barefoot Sanctuary brought their “Traditional Bluegrass with a fun new twist” to the Blue Plate stage. They blend styles to create their own sound, and the band is the lifelong dream of Evie Andrus, who started playing fiddle at age 6. After years of teaching, session work, and being on the road with several different artists, Evie now fronts her own band, and has produced her own record. The double album, “Songs For My Father” (6/16), includes 10 of her favorite old-time, bluegrass, country and folk standards on one disc and 10 of her most beloved hymns on the other. This video is the hymn, “All Creatures Of Our God And King”, which appears on the new CD. Helping Evie on stage is Dave Rasnake: Bass, Brad Hitch: Banjo, and Camryn Cornett: mandolin/guitar. Discover lots more about Barefoot Sanctuary on their website at: http://www.barefootsanctuaryband.com/

