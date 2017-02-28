All Day Music Party!

WDVX presents a special All Day Live Music Party this Friday. Celebrating the reopening of our home in the Knoxville Visitor Center and the start of the Spring Fund Drive. It begins at noon with the Blue Plate Special, and continuing all day, ending with our First Friday Live show at 7pm. This show will feature the bands Hazel and Sweet Years. Join us at the newly renovated Knoxville Visitor Center for real live music or catch us on the radio or online at WDVX .com.
Stage schedule subject to change:
12 Noon – 1 pm
Women In Jazz Jam Festival Band + Ameranouche
1:15 -2pm
The Jenkins Twins
2:15 – 3pm
Roxie Randel
3:15 – 4pm
Jared and the Mill
4:15 – 5pm
Guy Marshall
6:30pm – 8pm
First Friday Live featuring Sweet Years + Hazel