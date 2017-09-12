20 YEARS OF EAST TENNESSEE’S OWN – THE BOOK

WDVX is celebrating 20 years on the air with a book full of station stories, memories, and photos! Put your name on WDVX’s history, and order your book now to support the 20 year book project!

“WDVX sounds like the area it serves. It’s a modern day mountain sound, the sound of home.” Tim O’Brien

Take a step into the WDVX Camper where East Tennessee’s Own took root.

Musicians, station founders, personalities, and listeners recount 20 years of WDVX in photos and behind-the-scenes stories so good they had to be put in a 100-page book! Order your limited edition copy of 20 Years of East Tennessee’s Own at a special price. Better yet, put your name in the book as a special supporter of this project. On sale now until September 27.

Special Pre-sale Offer

Book only – $25 plus shipping

20 Years of East Tennessee’s Own book and your name on the sponsor page – $100 plus shipping

20 Years of East Tennessee’s Own book, your name in it, and two tickets to the 20 Year Celebration at the Bijou – $250 plus shipping

Order your copy today! Thanks for supporting WDVX for 20 years and beyond!