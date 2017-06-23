WDVX Music Vault June 26 – 30

20 YEARS OF REAL LIVE MUSIC!
WDVX is celebrating 20 years on the air in 2017, & as part of the celebration we are digging into our archives to bring you Real Live Music recorded at WDVX over the years! Tune in every weekday to hear tracks from the WDVX Music Vault.
WDVX MUSIC VAULT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY SUGARLANDS DISTILLING COMPANY! COMING UP THIS WEEK….
WDVX MUSIC VAULT
Monday 6/26
Featured tracks :
10:30a – David Olney
2:30p – Dori Freeman
4:30p – Cactus Blossoms
Tuesday 6/27
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Mandolin Orange
2:30p – Darrell Scott
4:30p – Scott Miller
Wednesday 6/28
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Tami Neilson
2:30p – Chatham County Line
4:30p – The Greencards
Thursday 6/29
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Deep Dark Woods
2:30p – Della Mae
4:30p – The Chapin Sisters
Friday 6/30
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Joy Kills Sorrow
2:30p – Kim Richey
4:30P – Abigail Washburn and the Sparrow Quartet