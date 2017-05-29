20 YEARS OF REAL LIVE MUSIC!
WDVX is celebrating 20 years on the air in 2017, & as part of the celebration we are digging into our archives to bring you Real Live Music recorded at WDVX over the years! Tune in every weekday to hear tracks from the WDVX Music Vault.
WDVX MUSIC VAULT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY SUGARLANDS DISTILLING COMPANY! COMING UP THIS WEEK….
WDVX MUSIC VAULT
Monday 5/29
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Leftover Salmon
2:30p – Tami Nielson
4:30p – Chip Taylor
Tuesday 5/30
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Steep Canyon Rangers
2:30p – Red Shoes and Rosin
4:30p – Joy Kills Sorrow
Wednesday 5/31
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Greensky Bluegrass
2:30p – Hot Club of Cowtown
4:30p – Band of Heathens
Thursday 6/1
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Missy Raines & The New Hip
2:30p – The Cactus Blossoms
4:30p – The Stray Birds
Friday 6/2
Featured tracks :
10:30a – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
2:30p – Miss Tess
4:30P – the everybodyfields