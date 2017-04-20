Alex Leach & the Clinch Mountain Boys will be joining us for the Camperfest Reunion! Camperfest Reunion celebrates the iconic WDVX 14ft Camper Broadcast Studio that started it all in 1997 and the Camperfest Americana Music Festival, which happened from 1998 – 2007. This was WDVX’s annual happening where the station threw a great party that brought listeners and local and national artist from near and far together for a weekend of great music and fellowship.
Help support WDVX during our 20 year anniversary celebration by attending the special Camperfest Reunion May 5-6 at Dumplin Valley Farm in Kodak, TN just 25 minutes from downtown Knoxville. Click here for more information and to purchase both day passes and weekend passes. In the meantime, enjoy this Bullet Backstory featuring Alex Leach! He was gracious enough to answer our questions for this regular feature on the WDVX blog.
- Biggest musical influences? Stanley Brothers, Bill Monroe, Reno and Smiley, Porter Wagoner, Ray Price, Skeets McDonald, Little Richard, Brian Wilson, Gary Lewis, and pretty much all of the first generation of Bluegrass, and any genre of music that came out in the 50s.
- What made you decide to pursue music as a career? When I first heard Bill Monroe sing White House Blues when I was 5 years old, I knew from then on exactly what I wanted to do with my life. Play and sing music professionally.
- What advice do you have for young musicians who are trying to hone their craft? Just be yourself, follow your dreams, don’t let anyone change your mind about what you love. Follow your heart! And always remember to respect the ones that paved the way for you!
- What’s your favorite thing to do in Knoxville? When not on the road playing music, I like to go to Knoxville to do my weekly radio show on WDVX, and I also love dining at Chesapekes and Copper Cellar!
- If you could work with any musician (living or deceased) who would it be and why? It would be Dr. Ralph Stanley in the early 70s. He was really making a niche in the bluegrass world by going back even further with his mountain sound than he did with his brother Carter.
- Anything else you would like to share? Favorite WDVX memory, etc? I really miss the days when WDVX was in the camper at fox inn campground. My papaw would take me there every Tuesday to cohost the Bluegrass Special with Tony Lawson. Between my Paps showing me so much about life, and Tony training me to be a DJ at nine years old, I feel very blessed and lucky to have already lived such a cool life this far!