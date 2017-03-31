WDVX MUSIC VAULT April 3-7, 2017

20 Years of Real Live Music!
WDVX is celebrating twenty years on the air in 2017, and as part of the celebration we are digging into our archives to bring you Real Live Music recorded at WDVX over the years! Tune in to WDVX every weekday to hear tracks from the WDVX Music Vault.
Check out what’s headed to the airwaves this week from the WDVX Music Vault, made possible by Sugarlands Distilling Company!
Monday 4/3 featured artists :
10:30a – Chatham County Line
2:30p – Eileen Jewell
4:45p – Chuck Brodsky
Tuesday 4/4 featured artists :
10:30a – Chip Taylor
2:30p -Woody Pines
4:45p – Sierra Hull
Wednesday 4/5 featured artists :
10:30a – Greensky Bluegrass
2:30p – Dale Watson
4:45p – Brothers Comatose
Thursday 4/6 featured artists :
10:30a -Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley
2:30p – Barstool Romeos
4:45p – Larry Keel
Friday 4/7 featured artists :
10:30a -Underhill Rose
2:30p – Doug Seegers
4:45P – Jamie Lavall