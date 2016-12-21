Blue Plate Special Taking a Break

Every new year brings change and in 2017 it’s going to happen at the Blue Plate Special where real live music has been entertaining you nearly every day for the past 12 years. It’s going to be good…once the dust settles! The Visitor Center, where the Blue Plate Special stage is located, is being remodeled beginning in January to create a more useful and comfortable space for visitors and Blue Plate Special audiences. That means the Blue Plate Special live shows are going to take a break beginning January 2. You’ll still hear Blue Plate Special programs on the radio at noon, we will have live in studio guests, and we’re planning some very special Blue Plate Special Road Shows throughout the community. Thanks to all of you who are part of the show as audience members…we will miss seeing you. But we’ll be back soon. And there will be a big party when the new space is done in a couple months…so just keep listening to WDVX for news about that and the Blue Plate Special Road Shows starting in January.

Here is the remaining Blue Plate Special schedule:

12/22 – The Wooks / Scott Southworth

12/23 – EmiSunshine / The Tennessee Sheiks

12/24 – Todd Steed and the Christmas Sons

12/26 – Sydni Stinnett / Jon Whitlock

12/27 – Mudbone

12/28 – Cassidy Lynn / Adam Graybeal’s Hillbilly Soul

12/29 – Knox County Jug Stompers / Sam Hatmaker

12/30 – Lacy Green / Barefoot Sanctuary

12/31 – Kim Smith and David Boettcher / Cassidy Diana