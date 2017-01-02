Katie’s 2016 Favorites

Hey y’all – Katie here, WDVX Program Director and host of “The Category Stomp” on Monday nights 7-10pm. In the past I have always been a bit indecisive when it comes to making “Best Of” year-end lists – sometimes it is challenging (and daunting) to sort through all of the great music we are exposed to on any given year. That being said, I managed to put together a list of some of my favorite albums & songs of 2016. They aren’t in any specific order – hence my indecisiveness – but I hope you enjoy and will tune in to hear music that included on the below lists and beyond on Monday nights on “The Category Stomp”! Here goes nothin’….

2016 albums

Lake Street Dive – Side Pony

Standout track : “Mistakes”

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

Standout track : “8 (circle)”

Whitney – Light Upon The Lake

Standout track : “Golden Days”

Mandolin Orange – Blindfaller

Standout track : “Wildfire”

case/lang/veirs – case/lang/veirs

Standout track : “Atomic Number”

Dylan LeBlanc – Cautionary Tale

Standout track : “Look How Far We’ve Come”

Hackensaw Boys – Charismo

Standout track : “Don’t Bet Against Me”

Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide To Earth

Standout track : “Welcome to Earth (Pollywog)”

Dori Freeman – Dori Freeman

Standout track : “Go On Lovin'”

The Cactus Blossoms – You’re Dreaming

Standout track : “Mississippi”

2016 songs

Sara Watkins – “Move Me”

(album: Young In All The Wrong Ways)

Dr. Dog – “Bring My Baby Back”

(album : The Psychedelic Swamp)

Amanda Shires – “Harmless”

(album: My Piece of Land)

Father John Misty – “Real Love Baby”

(single: Real Love Baby)

Margo Price – “Four Years of Chances”

(album: Midwest Farmer’s Daughter)

Stray Birds – “Shining In The Distance”

(album: Magic Fire)

Band of Horses – “Dull Time/The Moon”

(album : Why Are You OK)

Lori McKenna – “Wreck You”

(album : The Bird and the Rifle)

Marlon Williams – “Dark Child”

(album: Marlon Williams)

The Wild Reeds – “Everything Looks Better (In Hindsight)”