Johnny Mack’s Tracks!

Here is a list of some of the albums that were played on the Johnny Mack Blues Attack last Friday night (12/2/2016):
Mudbone, Rivers & Roads Vol. 1 Rivers, Sol Records
Rory Block, Keepin’ Outta Trouble A Tribute to Bukka White, Stony Plain
Fiona Boyes, Professin’ The Blues, Reference Recordings
Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado, The Soul Connection, ZYX Music
Donald Ray Johnson & Gas Blues Band, Bluesin’ Around, self release
John Weeks Band, Dark Angel, MHP Productions
John Nemeth & The Blue Dreamers, Feelin Freaky, self release
Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Alligator Records
Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark Records
The Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac Records
Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, Full Circle, EllerSoul Records
Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Bonafide, Jesi-Lu Records
Trudy Lynn, I’ll Sing The Blues For You, Connor Ray Music
Joanna Connor, Six String Stories, M. C. Records
Cee Cee James, Stripped Down & Surrendered, FWG Records
Joe Bonamassa, Live At The Greek Theatre, J&R Adventures
Popa Chubby, The Catfish, Ear Music
Frank Bang & The Cook County Kings, The Blues Don’t Care, Blue Hoss Records
Jeff Chaz, This Silence Is Killing Me, JCP Records
Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf Records
Listen to “Johnny Mack’s Friday Night Blues Attack” 9pm-3 ET www.wdvx.com
His entire playlist is posted on Facebook. Send a friend request to Johnny Mack.