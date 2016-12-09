Johnny Mack’s Tracks!

Here is a list of some of the albums that were played on the Johnny Mack Blues Attack last Friday night (12/2/2016):

Mudbone, Rivers & Roads Vol. 1 Rivers, Sol Records

Rory Block, Keepin’ Outta Trouble A Tribute to Bukka White, Stony Plain

Fiona Boyes, Professin’ The Blues, Reference Recordings

Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado, The Soul Connection, ZYX Music

Donald Ray Johnson & Gas Blues Band, Bluesin’ Around, self release

John Weeks Band, Dark Angel, MHP Productions

John Nemeth & The Blue Dreamers, Feelin Freaky, self release

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Alligator Records

Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark Records

The Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac Records

Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, Full Circle, EllerSoul Records

Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Bonafide, Jesi-Lu Records

Trudy Lynn, I’ll Sing The Blues For You, Connor Ray Music

Joanna Connor, Six String Stories, M. C. Records

Cee Cee James, Stripped Down & Surrendered, FWG Records

Joe Bonamassa, Live At The Greek Theatre, J&R Adventures

Popa Chubby, The Catfish, Ear Music

Frank Bang & The Cook County Kings, The Blues Don’t Care, Blue Hoss Records

Jeff Chaz, This Silence Is Killing Me, JCP Records

Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf Records

Listen to “Johnny Mack’s Friday Night Blues Attack” 9pm-3 ET www.wdvx.com

His entire playlist is posted on Facebook. Send a friend request to Johnny Mack.

