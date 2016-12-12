Hymn for Her #BulletBackstory

Hymn For Her is joining us on the Blue Plate Special with host Red Hickey on December 13th at noon. This event is free to the public and will be held at the Knoxville Visitor Center. In the meantime, enjoy this Bullet Backstory from Lucy and Wayne of Hymn For Her. They were gracious enough to answer our questions for this regular feature on the WDVX blog.
Take it away Lucy and Wayne!
- Biggest musical influences? Mostly the people we meet on the road, the G chord and the E chord, songwriters that take something and twist it into their own or create something all together new. Pioneers. Bands not afraid to be different, who don’t follow trends.
- What made you decide to pursue music as a career? It was never a decision. It’s just what we’ve done and what we always wanted to do and what we will always do.
- What advice do you have for young musicians who are trying to hone their craft? Practice and don’t listen to negativity.
- What’s your favorite thing to do in Knoxville? Eat spicy peanuts and their shells and drink Ginger beer at The Crafty Bastard.
- If you could work with any musician (living or deceased) who would it be and why? Jeff Buckley and Ray Charles just to hear them sing, George Martin for his production and arranging and the list goes on.