Hymn for Her #BulletBackstory

Hymn For Her is joining us on the Blue Plate Special with host Red Hickey on December 13th at noon. This event is free to the public and will be held at the Knoxville Visitor Center. In the meantime, enjoy this Bullet Backstory from Lucy and Wayne of Hymn For Her. They were gracious enough to answer our questions for this regular feature on the WDVX blog.

Take it away Lucy and Wayne!