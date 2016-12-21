An Extra Helping of the Blue Plate Special Featuring Pistol Creek Catch of the Day Performing “Christmas Time’s A-Comin'”

Happy Holidays from East Tennessee’s Own WDVX and The Blue Plate Special!

Pistol Creek Catch of the Day is a musical ensemble based in Maryville, TN comprising guitar, fiddle, doghouse bass, tenor banjo, mandolin, maybe a ukulele and an assortment of percussion instruments (frottoir!), whistles and squeaky toys. Spectators have noted that band members Edward Harper, Bill Cabage, David Rasnake, and Carl Gombert seem to be having a lot of fun, and they often play just when the urge strikes. Like at the Blue Plate Special. Sing along with “Christmas Time’s A-Comin'” and find out more about PCCOD at https://www.facebook.com/pistolcreekc…

The WDVX Blue Plate Special is a live performance radio show held at noon, Monday through Saturday, at the WDVX studio inside the Knoxville Visitor's Center.