An Extra Helping of the Blue Plate Special featuring Morgan Alexander performing “Christmas Tree”

Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, singer/songwriter Morgan Alexander now calls Nashville his home. He visited the Blue Plate Special recently and played tunes from his newly released EP “The Story Maker”. In the spirit of the Season, Morgan also shared a brand new song he wrote, called “Christmas Tree”, and had the entire Blue Plate audience singing along. We think you will enjoy it, too. Season’s Greetings from “East Tennessee’s Own” WDVX! Find out more about Morgan Alexander on his website at: www.morganalexandermusic.com.

The WDVX Blue Plate Special is a live performance radio show held at noon, Monday through Saturday, at the WDVX studio inside the Knoxville Visitor's Center.