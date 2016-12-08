An Extra Helping of the Blue Plate Special featuring The Jank Performing “Snowflakes” (What Child Is This)

The Jank came to the Blue Plate Special with songs to help get you in the Holiday mood. Here’s “Snowflakes” (What Child Is This), the second in a series that pays tribute to The Ventures’ Christmas Album (1965). Find out more about The Jank on their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/thejankarecool/

The Jank are from right here in East Tennessee: Chris Cook-guitar, David Peeples-bass, and J. Miller-drums. Special guest sleigh bells artist is Melody Dobson.

