An Extra Helping of the Blue Plate Special Featuring Hymn for Her performing “Shine”

Hymn for Her have been busy touring across the country (and abroad) over the past few years, and we were lucky enough to get them to stop at the Blue Plate Special. Lucy Tight and Wayne Waxing inject juiced-up backwoods country blues with a dose of desert rock psychedelia that has been described as “Hell’s Angels meets the Amish.” They have a new release, “Drive Til U Die” recorded partially in their vintage 1961 Bambi Airstream trailer, and partially in studios. This tune, “Shine”, is from the new album. The duo create their distinctive sound with only a few instruments. Wayne plays the kick-drum, high-hat, acoustic guitar and harp, serving as the group’s rhythmic driving force and Lucy delivers a gritty squall on her “Lowebow” – a custom-made cigar-box guitar she calls “The Riff Monster.” Find out lots more about Hymn for Her on their website at: http://hymnforher.com/.

The WDVX Blue Plate Special is a live performance radio show held at noon, Monday through Saturday, at the WDVX studio inside the Knoxville Visitor's Center.