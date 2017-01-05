Bullet Backstory with The South Carolina Broadcasters

East Tennessee’s Own WDVX has been bringing you Real Live Music from the heart of Downtown Knoxville for more than a decade on the WDVX Blue Plate Special… As we head into the new year, the building that houses the Blue Plate Special stage is being remodeled to create a more useful and comfortable space for visitors and Blue Plate Special attendees. This means our live noontime shows will be taking a break through February 2017. You will still hear Blue Plate programming and live in- studios on your radio, and we are planning Blue Plate Special Road Shows throughout our community… the first one is January 13th at the Open Chord in West Knoxville, featuring The Lonetones and the The South Carolina Broadcasters… For updates and information on Blue Plate Special Road Shows, stay tuned to WDVX and WDVX.com In the meantime, enjoy this Bullet Backstory from The South Carolina Broadcasters. They were gracious enough to answer our questions for this regular feature on the WDVX blog.

The Carter Family, Roan Mountain Hilltoppers, Benton Flippen, George Pegram, Roy Acuff,Wade Mainer, Roscoe Holcomb, Hank Williams Sr., Early Upchurch, pretty much all the oldtime country and bluegrass pickers from before 1960. We’ve got a room full of old 78s and early bluegrass 45s and 33s. Pick a day, pick an influence. Andy had the privilege of playing with Benton Flippen and the Smokey Valley Boys from age 13 till when Benton passed . Ivy met Bill and Janice Birchfield of The Roan Mountain Hilltoppers at a fiddlers convention one day, played on stage with them the next, and subsequently traveled with them for several years before forming The Broadcasters. David learned directly from Elizabeth Cotton and the Rev. Pearly Brown. Although our influences are many and varied, it was those real life experiences of playing with our “heroes” that has helped shape us as the musicians we’ve become. What made you decide to pursue music as a career? If you can make a living doing what you love most, why not? We feel that we’ve got something to offer folks that’s not out there already. We’re not really sure it was a choice.

If you can make a living doing what you love most, why not? We feel that we’ve got something to offer folks that’s not out there already. We’re not really sure it was a choice. What advice do you have for young musicians who are trying to hone their craft? Stay true to who you are and your roots. Don’t let the industry try to sway you away from that. Always dig back further in the music, listen to the influences of your heroes. Play it how you feel it.

Stay true to who you are and your roots. Don’t let the industry try to sway you away from that. Always dig back further in the music, listen to the influences of your heroes. Play it how you feel it. What’s your favorite thing to do in Knoxville? Play on WDVX and at the Laurel Theater, of course!

Play on WDVX and at the Laurel Theater, of course! If you could work with any musician (living or deceased) who would it be and why?

Pretty much most of our heroes have passed on, so playing with any one of our musical influences would be an absolute honor and dream. I’d say the original Carter Family probably tops that list, or maybe…