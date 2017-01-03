Bullet Backstory Featuring Matt Woods

The first Tennessee Shines radio show of 2017 features Knoxville’s own Matt Woods performing songs from his brand new album HOW TO SURVIVE along side crowd favorites. Joining him for the evening is long time touring partner and songwriter Adam Lee who is also touring in support of his brand new album, SINCERELY ME. The duo is hitting the road this January and kicking everything off with Tennessee Shines on WDVX! Join us in the audience at Boyd’s Jig & Reel in Knoxville’s Old City or listen live on WDVX in East Tennessee on 89.9 and 102.9 FM and streaming online at www.wdvx.com
Tennessee Shines Radio Show is performed for a live audience every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Boyd’s Jig & Reel musical pub in Knoxville’s historic Old City. The show is broadcast live on WDVX FM and WDVX.com. Tickets are $10 at the door starting at 6 p.m.
In the meantime, enjoy this Bullet Backstory from Matt himself. He was gracious enough to answer our questions for this regular feature on the WDVX blog.
Take it away Matt!
- Biggest musical influences? Early on Kris Kristofferson and John Fogerty. But you can find influence in many places.
- What made you decide to pursue music as a career? I felt like it was the best way to say the things I want to say and share this experience. (Also, the half-price beer didn’t hurt.)
- What advice do you have for young musicians who are trying to hone their craft? Try to write what you know and don’t waste time trying to chase trends or worrying about whether people like your music. Be yourself.
- What’s your favorite thing to do in Knoxville? Dig through records at Lost & Found Records
- If you could work with any musician (living or deceased) who would it be and why? I would go back to Kristofferson on this one. I think his life is as fascinating as his music and would love the chance to talk with the man.
- Anything else you would like to share? Favorite WDVX memory, etc? WDVX has been such a big part of the Knoxville experience for me, it is hard to pick a favorite memory, but I can say the nights I have spent with Wayne Bledsoe talking about music and playing tunes on the All Over The Road show sure have been as fun as any